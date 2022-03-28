Downtown To-Do ✅

The banquets are what I most remember about Hong Fu. Many of the customs of banquet meals in Taiwan were also present at Hong Fu, despite the fact that it served both Sichuan and Taiwanese cuisines and was in Cupertino, California. Upon our arrival, waitstaff would present a variety of set menus in ascending order of cost per table to whoever had made the reservation. The number and order of dishes on a banquet menu are purposefully set, and the waitstaff brings out the food just as thoughtfully. Eight dishes are lucky because eight (“ba”) sounds like “fa,” a word that conjures prosperity. Four, which sounds like the word for death, ought to be avoided at all costs. A few select dishes come out at a time so that diners may enjoy a variety of flavors and textures at any moment; soup and cold appetizers arrive at the beginning, and fried rice and/or noodles come toward the end.

