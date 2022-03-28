Downtown To-Do ✅

Each week, we’ll highlight one thing you need to do, one thing to shop, and one thing to eat or drink in Downtown. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get these suggestions and more delivered right to your inbox. Week of March 28. To do: Set in 1830...
There’s a new option for smoked meats and cocktails in Downtown these days, as Smoke City Char Bar opens Friday at the back of the Aliso development in the Arts District. Expect ribs, cocktails, and plenty of patio seating. While the front of the Aliso development faces out to...
BRAINERD — Downtown Brainerd was feeling lucky after a two-year hiatus Saturday, March 12, as patrons gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade once again. With a starting temperature of 10 degrees, hundreds gathered along the streets to witness the sights and snag a sweet or two after two years interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A treat enough as it was—a dinner of fresh seafood over the ocean side, the evening’s real treat came after a New Jersey man bit down into his usual meal. Michael and Maria Spressler arrived in Cape May 34 years ago to the day that Michael found a pearl worth thousands of dollars in his usual dozen fresh clams on the half shell.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –COVID restrictions changed the way many downtown businesses operated at their peak. In that time, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated turned its attention away from running concerts to instead being a more business-centered, economic development organization supporting downtown economic growth and projects that would enhance Wilmington’s future.
Ludlow Spring Festival is returning after a two-year break. It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle. It is a beer festival and so much more,...
We’re walking right down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.! The Dapper Dans are back performing in their rightful place on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. They performed classic songs including “It’s A Small World,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and more. They also had a...
EDMOND — VIBES Edmond's First Thursdays, a monthly open-air art walk event, will begin its second season on April 7 in downtown Edmond.
The first Thursday of each month April through October, downtown Edmond will be bustling with local artists, live performances and local shopping from 5 to 9 p.m. during the free community event.
...
A second location of Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen is opening in May in the former Karma Farm space at the Aramore Condo complex on Peachtree, once home to Holeman and Finch Public House, according to Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group. Okiboru first opened three years ago in Sandy Springs...
The 2022 12X12 Conroe Art League Show was a great success. The auction raised $9,345 which was 125 percent of their goal. The funds will benefit the Student Awards Show for Montgomery County High School Seniors scheduled for May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Conroe Art Gallery, 127 Simonton in Conroe.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Need some cocktail inspiration? Sammy Hagar is here to help. The rock legend has just released a new book with 85 of his favorite cocktail recipes, gleaned over decades in the spirits and entertainment businesses.
Union is a bar where you can get a fantastic dinner to go with your drinks. It’s the sister restaurant of Lardon, and while Lardon is a salumeria specializing in charcuterie spreads, Union really wants to feed you. The dishes here all have little twists that make them stand out from the usual pub food suspects — like lightly breaded fried olives filled with mortadella, or juicy lamb and pistachio meatballs swimming in a caper salsa verde. We’re also huge fans of their wonderful burger: a thick brisket and chuck patty topped with crispy onions, bone marrow aioli, and thinly sliced pickles to cut through the richness. To remind us that this is a bar, they have a long whiskey list, which they use to make a variety of creative Old Fashioneds.
Today’s the day: Announced earlier this month, local and visitors to Montreal alike can now dine on a whole new menu at the market from chef Chanthy Yen. Serving a pan-Canadian menu that pulls from his travels across the country and from personal memories of when his family acquainted themselves with food served in Canada through “scrappy and creative” reinventions, Yen is serving classics that diners will find both familiar and innovative.
One Chicago restaurant has the best bathroom attendant in the entire universe. Spending time with my nieces and nephews is absolutely one of my favorite things to do and over the weekend I was hanging with my two oldest nephews. We were having dinner at Harry Caray's in Chicago when...
Although it is a global fast-food leader with more than 40,000 stores around the world, Subway restaurants have been disappearing recently. From scandals over their ingredients to conflicts between franchisees and corporate leaders, the Eat Fresh chain has seen its share of problems over the past few years. Still, the...
A new Italian restaurant opened in the heart Ottawa's community of Manotick, and they're serving up much more than pasta. While they have a full menu of Italian classics, the truly unique thing they offer is colourful cocktails that glimmer and sparkle. Angelina's edible glitter prosecco is already a hit...
I'd only vaguely heard of mezcal until about a year ago, when I was visiting my sister in New York City. One evening when her husband was out, we decided to try his fancy bottle of mezcal. I looked up a mezcal cocktail recipe and chose one at random because I thought it was a fun word to say- mezcalitas. This led to a night full of citrusy, limey, addictingly delicious cocktails that we drank with nachos while we watched the sunset. That night, I was converted into a lover of mezcal.
If you're serious about cellaring wine and protecting what you've invested in it, it's worth investing in a good cooling and storing system. We asked some of our favorite wine experts to share how they keep wine at optimum temperatures at their own homes–and for advice for the rest of us. Here's what they shared.
The banquets are what I most remember about Hong Fu. Many of the customs of banquet meals in Taiwan were also present at Hong Fu, despite the fact that it served both Sichuan and Taiwanese cuisines and was in Cupertino, California. Upon our arrival, waitstaff would present a variety of set menus in ascending order of cost per table to whoever had made the reservation. The number and order of dishes on a banquet menu are purposefully set, and the waitstaff brings out the food just as thoughtfully. Eight dishes are lucky because eight (“ba”) sounds like “fa,” a word that conjures prosperity. Four, which sounds like the word for death, ought to be avoided at all costs. A few select dishes come out at a time so that diners may enjoy a variety of flavors and textures at any moment; soup and cold appetizers arrive at the beginning, and fried rice and/or noodles come toward the end.
Comments / 0