You can find more than 40 flavors of cheese at Heber Valley Artisan Cheese

A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake. Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO