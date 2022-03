Mr. Fries Man is a family-owned restaurant that got its start in Gardena, California. Now, it's franchised across the country and here in Utah!. We checked out the location in Jordan Landing. The franchise owners told us the story of how Mr. Fries Man was started. It was in 2016 that Craig and Dorothy Batiste had just $20 in their pocket and started making fries in their kitchen.

GARDENA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO