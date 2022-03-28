ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

University of Hawaiʻi, Hilo and National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center partner to form the ALAKA’I Project: Applied Life-Science Academy: Knowledge Advancing Industry

 1 day ago

Through funding provided by BioMADE, the University of Hawai’i at Hilo (UH Hilo) and the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) have partnered to form “ALAKA’I”, Applied Life-Science Academy: Knowledge Advancing Industry, a project that establishes a bioeconomy academy to accelerate climate change solutions by developing...

