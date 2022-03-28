ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Charlie Rife Named PBR Preseason First Team All-State

By Admin
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Bellarmine University signee Charlie Rife has been named PBR Preseason First Team All-State. Charlie led the team last year in batting...

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Barlow, Gresham dancers named to all-state team

Seniors Marley Seet, Alina Estrada and Makenna Bilodeaux are recognized by the Dance Drill Coaches Association.Thirty-four high school dancers have been named to the all-state team after local competitions wrapped up earlier this month. In February, dancers from across the state auditioned for the 2022 Dance Drill Coaches Association All-State Team, with only dancers in their senior year eligible to audition. The candidates learned a routine and submitted via video. Each candidate was judged by a panel of three. Barlow had two dancers earn a spot — seniors Marley Seet and Alina Estrada. Gresham senior Makenna Bilodeaux also was named to the team. All dance teams are in the final stretch of the season as the OSAA State Dance Championships will be held Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, in Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLKY.com

Former UofL assistant coach will coach against Cards on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. — Former University of Louisville assistant coach Samantha Williams will be in the same arena as the Cards on Saturday, although this time, she'll be coaching against the Cardinals. "The irony is just something I cannot believe in my first year (at Tennessee,)" said Williams. "But I'm...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team#Pbr#Bellarmine University#Pbr Preseason#Big Ups#Kwshipp
WTWO/WAWV

North Daviess wins state championship

INDIANAPOLIS – (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Daviess Cougars won the class A state championship on Saturday with a 48-46 double overtime victory over Lafayette Central Catholic. Devin Collins led the way with 15 points and Jaylen Mullen added 13, including 8 of the first 10 points for North Daviess. The game was decided at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

McLaughlin to compete at State Farm 3-Point Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate and Marquette University sharpshooter Karissa McLaughlin will compete in the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on Thursday in New Orleans. McLaughlin played her first four years of college basketball for Purdue, setting the program record for most three pointers made in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy