The Colonial League softball season began Friday and in its first game of the season Notre Dame-Green Pond beat Palisades 5-4. Expect more close games in the Colonial League this spring, particularly in the East Division, where there seems to be a lot of balance among the six teams. The division’s premier program remains Bangor, which didn’t miss a beat under first-year coach Patrick Howarth ...

BANGOR, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO