Imagine an Indiana where all of us have what we need to overcome our challenges, where we can get and stay well. The truth is that life is hard, and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it harder for many of us. We all struggle with something, and for many Hoosier families this includes addiction. Prior to the pandemic, an Indiana University study found that 63% of Hoosiers know someone struggling with substance use, and that number has likely only increased. ...

INDIANA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO