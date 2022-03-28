AAPI Heritage Month celebrations begin April 1

IT was a peppy time at the Toledo Hibernians’ family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17 at St. Clement Hall. Heartfelt melodies were provided by the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums, the Central High Alumni Glee Club, the Men from the Bog, and the Jolly Jabbers. The Ardan Academy of Irish Dance performed, and there were children's games, too. Guinness was on tap, and Jameson Irish Whiskey was available, in addition to American beers, White Claw hard seltzer, and wine. Available to wash the spirits down were Jiggs dinners, corned beef sandwiches, bangers, and hot dogs.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO