ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

AAPI Heritage Month celebrations begin April 1

USC News
 19 hours ago

USC will kick off the annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a special event you won’t want to miss on Friday, April 1. Our Unifying Value of diversity, equity,...

employees.usc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Open house April 1 at Baker Heritage Museum

Baker Heritage Museum will have a community open house Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit. The museum is at 2480 Grove...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Aapi Heritage Month#Usc
The Blade

Hendel: Hibernians celebrate Irish heritage with family-friendly party

IT was a peppy time at the Toledo Hibernians’ family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17 at St. Clement Hall. Heartfelt melodies were provided by the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums, the Central High Alumni Glee Club, the Men from the Bog, and the Jolly Jabbers. The Ardan Academy of Irish Dance performed, and there were children's games, too. Guinness was on tap, and Jameson Irish Whiskey was available, in addition to American beers, White Claw hard seltzer, and wine. Available to wash the spirits down were Jiggs dinners, corned beef sandwiches, bangers, and hot dogs.
TOLEDO, OH
Fortune

Women of color can no longer buy into the ‘inclusion delusion’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cast a spotlight on the challenges women of color face in the workplace, from having their qualifications scrutinized, to enduring microaggressions, to feeling the pressure of representing an entire race in their responses and behavior.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy