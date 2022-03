The best part of the house might not even be the kitchen. Honestly, for the price, the whole house will have you feeling somewhat luxurious. Literally, the kitchen though, you'll feel like a gourmet chef cooking Kraft Mac and Cheese, it is that nice. From multiple sinks for easy cleanup, to a build in range that is placed on the kitchens island, you can perform while you cook if you so choose, maybe entertain is the more appropriate word. Are you really going to buy the house only for the kitchen though? No.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO