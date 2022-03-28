Restaurant News: Niles Peacock takes first in Pizza Expo
2 days ago
Practice makes perfect. Niles Peacock, owner of Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar, practices every day with his pizza dough, so when he went to the competition — part of the 2022 Pizza Expo in Las Vegas March 20-24 — he felt “ready.”. The competition, put on...
People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
There’s a new option for smoked meats and cocktails in Downtown these days, as Smoke City Char Bar opens Friday at the back of the Aliso development in the Arts District. Expect ribs, cocktails, and plenty of patio seating. While the front of the Aliso development faces out to...
Wendy's launched its breakfast menu nationwide in early March 2020, just before pandemic lockdowns shuttered dining rooms. But the burger chain stuck to its plan, and it's now preparing to overtake Burger King as the number two burger chain in the breakfast category. In 2022, Wendy's expects its breakfast sales...
A new express pizza restaurant has opened.Shourav Sheikh/Unsplash. For many, going out for pizza is a family affair. It’s about getting the kids packed up into the car, driving out to a favorite destination, and enjoying some slices of happiness together. For some, the addition of games and other activities only amplifies the level of enjoyment. It is what has made destinations like Peter Piper Pizza so popular throughout Arizona and, more specifically in the Valley. However, when the pandemic forced restaurants to go to delivery and take-out only, it left these restaurants with a large amount of unusable space. That is why Peter Piper Pizza is launching a new kind of restaurant: to-go only.
McDonald's fans have been known to form a cult following around limited-edition menu items, possibly more than patrons of any other fast-food chain (don't come at us Taco Bell fans). With the annual craze surrounding the launch of the Shamrock Shake, alongside St. Patrick's Day, and the buzz caused by...
No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
A treat enough as it was—a dinner of fresh seafood over the ocean side, the evening’s real treat came after a New Jersey man bit down into his usual meal. Michael and Maria Spressler arrived in Cape May 34 years ago to the day that Michael found a pearl worth thousands of dollars in his usual dozen fresh clams on the half shell.
It’s not irrational to find deals including pizza for $3.14 this Monday. March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi), which is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The trillion-digit ratio is rounded to 3.14. Albert Einstein was born...
Why do restaurants give us bread at the start of the meal? I can never resist eating it, but it means I fill up and don’t appreciate the meal fully. It seems counterproductive for both restaurateur and diner. Colin Woodcock, Beaconsfield. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Because more food...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart restaurant won an award at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas!. Antonio’s Italian Ristorante took the honors. The International Pizza Expo is the largest pizza-making competition in the United States. Antonio’s has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the...
A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake. Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa pizza shop owner is traveling to Las Vegas to defend her world title at the at the International Pizza Expo. “I’m well known I guess for throwing pizza dough,” said Tara Hatten, co-owner of Zasa’s. “I’m a world champion at pizza acrobatics.”
Sometimes we want what we can't have simply because we can't have it, but other times, we just want the sweet-yet-spicy flavor notes of Szechuan Sauce to accompany our chicken nuggets after four sad years without it. The latter is obviously the case for McDonald's beloved sauce. The fast food...
A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
A lifelong Astoria resident has opened a new café and bakery on 31st Street – nearly three years after signing a lease on the premises. The new establishment, called Elevenses, opened last month at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Elevenses is one of three new eateries to have opened in the building following on from Sotta La Luna and Sala.
For "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman, one of the biggest keys to his success is sheer luck. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," Goldman told Jewish News Service. But in reality, Goldman has also built his career through plenty of hard work, much of it far less glamorous than the cakes he'd eventually bake for President Barack Obama or "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (via The Daily Beast). His business Charm City Cakes came from humble origins, as Goldman baked his first cakes in his home oven and delivered them in the back of his Volkswagen. And after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he worked alongside some of his biggest culinary influences, including Stephen Durfee at the famed French Laundry — where he worked as a stagiaire without pay!
Congrats are in order for an Alabama pizza joint that ranked very highly at an international conference this week. Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar placed first in the International Pizza Challenge’s Traditional Division at Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. The business also won for the southeast division as well.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Papa Ray’s Pizza was established in 1959, becoming one of the first pizza shops in Hastings. Now, a central Nebraska couple has come together as the new owners and they’re in the process of renovating the old pizza parlor. James DeBraal and Lindsay Blythe...
When we think of cities that are known for delicious pizza, Chicago and New York are usually the first ones that come to mind. Well, I guess it's time to change our way of thinking as Detroit is now the #1 city for pizza according to a recent study. When...
