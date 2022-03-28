Cowboys’ draft class from 2018 worked out

Dallas Cowboys pick Leighton Vander Esch is shown during the first round of the NFL Draft in April 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Jae S. Lee/Dallas Morning News file photo

The 2018 Cowboys’ draft turned out a lot better than most folks think, even though it had only one Pro Bowl player.

Seriously.

Now is a good time to judge that draft because the players taken that year have either re-signed with Dallas or left via free agency.

What made it a good draft is the Cowboys found full-time starters with picks in each of the first four rounds, who played in 224 of a possible 260 games.

They also found significant role players, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively.

If Leighton Vander Esch had played the last three seasons the way he played his rookie season, then it would’ve been a great draft.

Vander Esch was second-team All-Pro as a rookie but he didn’t come close to reaching those heights again. You can blame injuries, poor scheme fit and inconsistency for his lack of production the past three seasons.

While the Cowboys didn’t pick up his fifth-year option worth more than $9 million, they did sign him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. They also signed third-round pick Michael Gallup and fourth-round picks Armstrong and Dalton Schultz.

Gallup received $62.5 million over five years, while Schultz (as of right now) will play in 2022 on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.

Even the guys they didn’t re-sign, left guard Connor Williams and Wilson, didn’t have trouble finding jobs. Each signed with Miami.

Williams, who led the all guards with 14 penalties, signed a two-year, $7 million deal, while Wilson signed for $22.8 million over three years.

The key to any draft is finding a star at the top and solid starters in Rounds 2 and 3. If a team can get contributors in the other four rounds, they’ve done well.

That’s what the Cowboys did, and the contributions those players made were among the reasons they won 12 games and the NFC East last season. Of the nine players the Cowboys drafted, only linebacker Chris Covington and running back Bo Scarbrough are no longer in the league.

Even Mike White, the quarterback they took in the fifth round, started three games for the New York Jets and had a 400-yard game last season.

The Cowboys have a lot of holes to fill this offseason and they need a draft like they had in 2018 to help them do it.