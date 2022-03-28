ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

First Saturdays at the Brooklyn Museum

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting April 2, you'll be able to once again revel in exciting and free programming at the cultural center on specific evenings each month. (Note: First Saturdays are not held in January and September.) You'll have to...

Time Out Global

Saint Tuesday

This is one of the city’s latest new semi-secretly located spots, and one where it is legitimately a little hard to find on your first visit. It's up an exterior staircase on Cortlandt Alley near White Street, past a buzzer and down a few more industrial flights. Inside, the narrow basement space lands exactly on what other recent additions to the genre are aiming to create. The stony distressed walls, intimate to just-shy of being cramped round tables and live music every night all help make a visit to Saint Tuesday a truly blessed event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Pritzker Prize Goes to Francis Kéré, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Gets Major Gift, and More: Morning Links for March 16, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BIG ONE. Architect Francis Kéré is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Prize, his field’s most prestigious award, the New York Times reports. Kéré, who was born in Gando, Burkina Faso, and whose practice is based in Munich, has worked extensively in West Africa, and has won acclaim for buildings that inventively aim to address the needs of different communities. His structures “are tied to the ground on which they sit and to the people who sit within them,” the prize’s jury said in a statement. Kéré is...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Michael Armitage, Painter of Poetic Visions of Kenya, Joins David Zwirner

Click here to read the full article. Rising Kenyan-British painter Michael Armitage has joined blue-chip gallery David Zwirner, which is now planning an Armitage solo show in New York for 2024. With locations in New York, Hong Kong, London, and Paris, as well as a planned one in Los Angeles, David Zwirner is one of the biggest galleries in the world. Armitage joins a 69-person roster that includes touted painters like Joan Mitchell, Alice Neel, and Josh Smith. In its announcement, Zwirner said Armitage will continue to be represented by White Cube, the blue-chip London gallery that initially brought him to the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol's 1987 death was “fair use” of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling. The case will be argued sometime after the court begins its new term in October.Warhol created a series of 16 artworks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Kehrein Center for the Arts

Pay tribute to Transgender Day of Visibility this year at Life is Work's inaugural Chicago Trans Visibility Pageant, a celebration to honor the city's trans leaders and raise awareness around the health and safety issues faced by the trans community. Pageant artists will compete for more than $5,000 in prizes, and the event's 10 honorees include Brave Space Alliance executive director LaSaia Wade and local activist Elise Malary, who died earlier this month.
CHICAGO, IL
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Stages Gentrification Fantasia

The three women in the room — two sisters and a TV host — are wearing safety glasses. It’s time to start demolishing the house the sisters grew up in. The TV host, all smiles, hands one of the sisters a sledgehammer, so she can do the honors of striking the first blow. Time stops, and there’s a fight. Time starts again, and the sister swings the hammer and puts a huge gash in the wall. That’s when something starts oozing out, like thick blood from a wound. Is that supposed to happen? No one knows.
TV SERIES
ARTnews

Frank Gehry Designs $350 M. Expansion for L.A. Music School, Met Gala Co-Chairs Named, and More: Morning Links for March 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The U.K. has barred arts exports to Russia in its sanctions package, the Financial Times reports, but one expert questioned the impact of the move, since many arts businesses have already halted shipments. Speaking of moving art, Bloomberg’s James Tarmy checked in with two brave Ukrainian art dealers, Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko and Katia Vozianova, who have been working to get art out of Kyiv, and hopefully out of harm’s way. Collectors have helped, including a lawyer who has joined the civil defense force. And speaking of collectors, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman reports that American Peter Brant was at...
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Intro to Drawing at the V&A for just £29

Unleash our inner artist at one of London’s most famous museums. If you’ve ever walked around one of London’s museums and wished you had the talent of those proudly on display – here’s an experience you’re sure to love. Taking place in the gorgeous setting of the V&A in South Kensington, this course is accessible to complete beginners, so you can put pen to paper with confidence. Learn handy techniques for getting the most out of your drawing, with jargon-free, down to earth tuition. It’s sure to be a fun, sociable evening in which you’ll be able to channel your inner Beatrix Potter, Pablo Picasso or Michelangelo.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Damien Hirst Demon Heads to London, Rubens Makes $3.4 M. in Warsaw, and More: Morning Links for March 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BUDI TEK, THE TRAILBLAZING MUSEUM FOUNDER and contemporary art collector, died on March 18 in Hong Kong of pancreatic cancer, ARTnews Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas reports. He was 65. Tek, who was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, to Chinese parents in 1957, began acquiring art less than two decades ago, in 2004, but quickly became a leader in the field. He brought together more than 1,500 pieces, with a focus on Asian artists. Tek established his first private museum, the Yuz Museum in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2006, and inaugurated a larger branch in...
WORLD
ARTnews

MoMA Unveils Gallery of Works by Ukrainian-Born Artists in Gesture of Solidarity

Click here to read the full article. This past weekend, the Museum of Modern Art in New York devoted a permanent-collection gallery to the work of artists born in Ukraine, as a way to show support for the country that was invaded by Russia just over a month ago. It is the most prominent statement to date on the war in Ukraine from MoMA, one of the most important museums in the U.S. Titled “In Solidarity,” the gallery features works by artists of internationally renown such as Sonia Delaunay-Terk, Ilya Kabokov, Kazimir Malevich, and Louise Nevelson. Alongside them are pieces by...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

A Bold New Show at the Met Explores A Single Sculpture

One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
VISUAL ART

