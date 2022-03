The fair is in town! Jimmy Earhart joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. The following content was found on their website:. Thrillville (www.thethrillville.com) presents the Mobile State Fair located at the Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, AL, From March 17 - 27, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the High Flying Pages. There will be over 30 amusement rides, fair food, games, and so much more!

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO