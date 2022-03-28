Circus coming to Resch Center

CHARLESTON — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit return to Charleston for a show at the Clay Center on Aug. 23. The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter has released 12 albums, most notably “Here We Rest,” “Southeastern,” “Something More Than Free,” and “The Nashville Sound.” Each won Album of the Year for the Americana Music Honors & Awards.
Thrilling children of all ages - a tradition when the circus comes to town. Get ready for some incredible family fun headed your way the first weekend in April!. Jordan World Circus Returns to The Yakima Valley Sundome. In the Grand Tradition of Bringing Affordable Entertainment for the Entire Family,
ABBA — The Concert plays Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. and will feature many classics, including “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Name of the Game,” “S.O.S” and “Voulez-Vous.”
The Save Mart Center announced comedian Jim Gaffigan will be performing live on stage on Saturday, August 13th. Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
On Mar. 29, 2022, Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium will host an immersive musical performance by Davóne Tines using an app the singer named OpenProcess. The audio-visual experience centers on the song “VIGIL,” composed by Tines and Igee Dieudonné, and performed in memory of Brianna Taylor.
Who says arcades are only for kids? If anything, it's the adults' money getting spent at the arcades, so why not join in on the fun while you're waiting for your kiddos!. You've probably already been to Dave & Buster's, PuttShack, Tilted 10, and NickelWorld... but have you stepped foot inside Scene75? I doubt it! The Chicagoland location will be opening mid 2022, so make sure to check their website for the Grand Opening date.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee pre-sale signups have begun for Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience, which will open at the Wisconsin Center this fall. The exhibition will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism, according to a press release, including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
PORTSMOUTH — The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host Rockapella on Thursday, Apr. 7. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA. As one of the very first groups to...
(WLUK) -- A Grammy-winning band will not be coming to the Green Bay area this week. Greta Van Fleet, who was scheduled to perform at the Resch Center on Wednesday, says its shows Tuesday-April 2 will need to be rescheduled for the health and safety of one of its members who was recently hospitalized.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Slammer is a combination of theater, cabaret and acrobatics all under a circus tent that is more suitable for adults. Cirque Italia is the same company that brought Paranormal Cirque during Halloween time last year and now they’re coming out with another show set in a prison. “The slammer […]
