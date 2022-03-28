Biologics Market Report 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2027

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by End-user (Hospitals and Clinical diagnostic laboratories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for antinuclear antibody tests in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the R and D investment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology amid the COVID-19 pandemic in countries such as the US will facilitate the antinuclear antibody test market growth in North America over the forecast period.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO