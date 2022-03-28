ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Where is Joel Akridge? Seven years and no answers in case of missing man

By Jolyn Hannah
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – Seven years after he went missing, a Columbus family is still searching for their missing loved one. On March 28, 2015, Joel Akridge, who was 53 at the time, left his house to go to a dollar store just down the road and never came back home.

On the last day Akridge was seen, he walking from his house to the dollar store located on Amber Drive near Buena Vista Road. Taking trips to the store is something he did on a regular basis, but he always came home.

The store is about 0.6 mile from Akridge’s home, located in the 5800 block of Valleybrooke Road, and would have been about a 15 minute walk.

When Akridge went missing, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a wrestling logo on the front, blue jeans, black or blue shoes and a straw hat.

Akridge is 5’ 11” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Akridge is mentally impaired with a third grade cognitive level, according to police. He also takes a prescribed heart medication.

Anyone with information on whereabouts Joel Akridge should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

