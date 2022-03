With many states, schools and school districts across the U.S. following Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) released in 2013, a Sweden-based ed-tech company with U.S. operations in Illinois is making them the focus of its latest digital teaching tool. Kognity earlier this month unveiled its Kognity for NGSS, a curriculum of interactive materials for high school science teachers that adheres to teaching standards developed by 26 states along with the National Science Teachers Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Research Council and the nonprofit Achieve.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO