Local Sports

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams. Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories. • Reese Ericson, Cali Denson, Zeke Viuhkola set for WAVOR games • Clackamas, Lakeridge, Putnam, Gladstone baseball ready to battle in 2022 • Lakeridge, Wilsonville, Gladstone softball ready to chase titles • Mountainside baseball rallies to beat Oregon City 4-3 in nine innings • No. 4 Banks baseball powers past No. 7 Gladstone 6-1 • Lake Oswego dancers win Class 6A state championship • Wilsonville freshman Kylie Fox sets school record, state's best javelin mark {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO