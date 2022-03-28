ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Local Sports

KAJO 99.7FM
 1 day ago

In high school weekend action Hidden Valley’s Isaac Hill no-hit Philomath for six and two-thirds innings and got a 6 to nothing win for the undefeated Mustangs....

Oregon City News

ICYMI Monday: Reese Ericson, Cali Denson, Zeke Viuhkola set for WAVOR games

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams. Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories. • Reese Ericson, Cali Denson, Zeke Viuhkola set for WAVOR games • Clackamas, Lakeridge, Putnam, Gladstone baseball ready to battle in 2022 • Lakeridge, Wilsonville, Gladstone softball ready to chase titles • Mountainside baseball rallies to beat Oregon City 4-3 in nine innings • No. 4 Banks baseball powers past No. 7 Gladstone 6-1 • Lake Oswego dancers win Class 6A state championship • Wilsonville freshman Kylie Fox sets school record, state's best javelin mark {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.
SPOKANE, WA
KDRV

Beavers fall to UCLA in WNIT quarterfinals

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women’s basketball fell to UCLA in the WNIT quarterfinals, 74-66. The Bruins took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and the Beavers never recovered. Charisma Osborne led all scorers with 31 points for the Bruins. UCLA shot 39.7 percent as a team.
CORVALLIS, OR
Chronicle

Blazers Lose Two to SWOC

Centralia had a tough outing Saturday at Recreation Park, dropping a pair of NWAC South Conference softball games 15-0 and 12-2 to Southwest Oregon. Kylie Baker had two hits for the Blazers in the opener, but the Lakers racked up 17 hits and cruised to a win. Baker went 3...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Blazers’ 9-Game Win Streak Comes to an End

Centralia College baseball’s nine-game winning streak was finally snapped in a 5-3 loss to Clark College at Linn-Benton Community College Sunday in Albany, Oregon. The Blazers then tied Linn-Benton, 9-9, in 10 innings to cap the day. The Blazers pounded out 12 hits against the Roadrunners (13-4-1), led by Casen Taggert’s 3 for 5 performance at the plate with an absurd six RBIs.
CENTRALIA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girls track: Capsule for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 girls track and field programs in the Greater Spokane League. Central Valley: Many personal bests came out of a second-place team performance at last year’s culminating championships that will translate into confidence for this year’s team. Junior hurdler Cassidy Haddad is at the forefront of a strong Bears team, having won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles last spring with personal-best times.
SPOKANE, WA
NBCMontana

Montana drops both games to open Big Sky Conference play

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Grizzlies softball opened Big Sky Conference play on Saturday dropping their first two games of conference play falling 3-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the night cap. Both Montana and Portland St. came into Saturday's contest on a three game winnings streak.
MISSOULA, MT

