Kansas basketball is returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2018. The No. 1 seed Jayhawks topped No. 10 Miami in Sunday's Elite Eight round, 76-50, to win the Midwest Region and advance to the national semifinals where they will take on No. 2 seed Villanova. Kansas trailed at halftime, but a dominant 47-15 advantage in the second half put the top seed ahead for good.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO