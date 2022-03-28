Jordan Brand launches global Women’s Collective for female empowerment

Firecracker was established in 2011 by Fiona Rogers to promote women working in photography, through a variety of online features, networking opportunities and public events. In 2012, Firecracker launched its inaugural Photographic Grant, awarded to a female or non binary photographer to assist with completing a documentary project. To date, the grant has provided over £20,000 to deserving visual artists internationally. Past winners include Diana Markosian, Raphaela Rosella, Peyton Fulford, Heather Agyepong and Yufan Lu. In 2017, Thames & Hudson published ‘Firecrackers; Female Photographers Now’, a compendium of over 30 contemporary lens-based female & non binary artists, which was jointly authored by Rogers and long-time collaborator Max Houghton. Firecracker recently created the annual Contributors Award; an opportunity for artists to nominate and thank the hard working professionals of the photographic industry for their efforts in making necessary space and supporting underrepresented artists. Announced on 8 March, International Women’s Day, the 2022 winners included curators Taous Dahmani and Shoair Mavlian, writer & editor Gem Fletcher and artist & activist Maryam Wahid. Now in its 11th year, Firecracker continues to champion the work of female, female identifying and non binary photographers internationally through its online platform, annual grant, social media channels and event program.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 5 DAYS AGO