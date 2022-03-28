Here CRISPR Kitty?

The fast-growing bacterium Vibrio natriegens has recently gained increasing attention as a novel chassis organism for fundamental research and biotechnology. To fully harness the potential of this bacterium, highly efficient genome editing methods are indispensable to create strains tailored for specific applications. V. natriegens is able to take up free DNA and incorporate it into its genome by homologous recombination. This highly efficient natural transformation is able to mediate uptake of multiple DNA fragments, thereby allowing for multiple simultaneous edits. Here, we describe NT-CRISPR, a combination of natural transformation with CRISPR-Cas9 counterselection. In two temporally distinct steps, we first performed a genome edit by natural transformation and second, induced CRISPR-Cas9 targeting the wild type sequence, and thus leading to death of non-edited cells. Through cell killing with efficiencies of up to 99.999%, integration of antibiotic resistance markers became dispensable, enabling scarless and markerless edits with single-base precision. We used NT-CRISPR for deletions, integrations and single-base modifications with editing efficiencies of up to 100%. Further, we confirmed its applicability for simultaneous deletion of multiple chromosomal regions. Lastly, we showed that the near PAM-less Cas9 variant SpG Cas9 is compatible with NT-CRISPR and thereby broadens the target spectrum.

