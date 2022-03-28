ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Here CRISPR Kitty?

 2 days ago

Researchers at InBio (formerly Indoor Biotechnologies), a biotech company in Virginia, report progress en route to developing a hypoallergenic cat – or at least treating patients with allergies to the domestic cat – in a new article published online in The CRISPR Journal. About 15 percent of...

Phys.org

Deep insights into a living fungus

In order to examine tissues under the microscope, they usually have to be cut into thin slices. But it is impossible to analyze whole tissues or living organisms in this way. However, this is exactly what two Mexican research groups have managed to do in collaboration with Dr. Ines Teichert from the Department of General and Molecular Botany at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). They used light sheet microscopy and an albino mutant of the filamentous fungus Sordaria macrospora, a popular model organism for studying the formation of fruiting bodies. The group published their findings in the Journal of Biophotonics on 20 February 2022.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Hypoallergenic Cats Could Soon Be A Reality Thanks To CRISPR Gene-Editing

The protein that causes the majority of cat allergies can be safely erased from the feline genome, according to a new study in The CRISPR Journal. Using gene-editing technology, the researchers managed to prevent cat cells in a dish from producing the culprit molecule, and say that their approach could one day be used to make live cats hypoallergenic.
PETS
IFLScience

LSD, DNA, PCR: The Strange Origins Of A Biology Revolution

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, you may have not known about polymerase chain reaction (PCR) unless you worked in a lab using it. Even then, you may not know the wild story of its origins. PCR has a huge array of applications – from testing for diseases, criminal investigations, paternity tests,...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.
MedicalXpress

Long-suspected turbocharger for memory found in brain cells of mice

Scientists have long known that learning requires the flow of calcium into and out of brain cells. But researchers at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute have now discovered that floods of calcium originating from within neurons can also boost learning. The finding emerged from studies of how mice remember new places they explore.
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Largest Human Family Tree Identifies Nearly 27 Million Ancestors

Researchers using modern and ancient genomes have created the largest human family tree ever made, reports Jack Guy of CNN. An international team of scientists combined genetic reports of 3,609 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the globe to produce a massive family tree that identifies nearly 27 million ancestors and where they lived, per U.S. News and World Report.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
SCIENCE
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

NT-CRISPR, combining natural transformation and CRISPR-Cas9 counterselection for markerless and scarless genome editing in Vibrio natriegens

The fast-growing bacterium Vibrio natriegens has recently gained increasing attention as a novel chassis organism for fundamental research and biotechnology. To fully harness the potential of this bacterium, highly efficient genome editing methods are indispensable to create strains tailored for specific applications. V. natriegens is able to take up free DNA and incorporate it into its genome by homologous recombination. This highly efficient natural transformation is able to mediate uptake of multiple DNA fragments, thereby allowing for multiple simultaneous edits. Here, we describe NT-CRISPR, a combination of natural transformation with CRISPR-Cas9 counterselection. In two temporally distinct steps, we first performed a genome edit by natural transformation and second, induced CRISPR-Cas9 targeting the wild type sequence, and thus leading to death of non-edited cells. Through cell killing with efficiencies of up to 99.999%, integration of antibiotic resistance markers became dispensable, enabling scarless and markerless edits with single-base precision. We used NT-CRISPR for deletions, integrations and single-base modifications with editing efficiencies of up to 100%. Further, we confirmed its applicability for simultaneous deletion of multiple chromosomal regions. Lastly, we showed that the near PAM-less Cas9 variant SpG Cas9 is compatible with NT-CRISPR and thereby broadens the target spectrum.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New CRISPR element regulates viral defense

What tasks need to be done today, and which is the most urgent? People have to constantly set priorities in their daily life. Bacteria are no different: They too must prioritize when combating viruses with CRISPR. However, it was unclear how this prioritization takes place. Scientists from the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI) in Würzburg, a joint venture of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig and the Julius Maximilian University (JMU) Würzburg, in cooperation with researchers from the universities of Würzburg, Freiburg and Leipzig, have now described an underlying mechanism for the first time. Their study was published in the journal Nature Microbiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evasion of plant immunity by microbial pathogens

Plant pathogenic viruses, bacteria, fungi and oomycetes cause destructive diseases in natural habitats and agricultural settings, thereby threatening plant biodiversity and global food security. The capability of plants to sense and respond to microbial infection determines the outcome of plant"“microorganism interactions. Host-adapted microbial pathogens exploit various infection strategies to evade or counter plant immunity and eventually establish a replicative niche. Evasion of plant immunity through dampening host recognition or the subsequent immune signalling and defence execution is a crucial infection strategy used by different microbial pathogens to cause diseases, underpinning a substantial obstacle for efficient deployment of host genetic resistance genes for sustainable disease control. In this Review, we discuss current knowledge of the varied strategies microbial pathogens use to evade the complicated network of plant immunity for successful infection. In addition, we discuss how to exploit this knowledge to engineer crop resistance.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Burst of rapid cell motion in 3D tumor model could explain cancer metastasis

Biological processes such as wound healing and cancer cell invasion rely on the collective and coordinated motion of living cells. A little understood aspect that influences these processes is the pressure differences within and between different parts of the body. Researchers from Göttingen University and Münster University designed model tumor systems using cervical cancer cells in collagen matrices to investigate whether pressure differences can push cancer cells into their surroundings. Upon embedding the model tumors into a soft matrix, an increased pressure led to a sudden burst of rapid and coordinated cellular motion that sprayed outwards from the tumor. Their results were published in Advanced Science.
CANCER

