NORWALK — A late rally came up short as the Norwalk High School softball team opened the season with a 7-2 non-league loss to visiting Crestview on Tuesday. Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Truckers scored twcie in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 3-2, only to see the Cougars score four runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

NORWALK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO