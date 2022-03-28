Supply chain shortage means no loaner cars for many dealers

It’s a wild time out there in the car market. Wild in a good way if you’re a car dealer trying to sell a car. Wild in a less good way if you’re a consumer looking to buy, which is the spot Richie Iglar recently found himself in.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a high demand for places to live in Northwest Arkansas and local contractors are saying building materials are hard to come by. Also, the prices for lumber, steel and concrete are changing daily. The supply chain issues caused largely by the pandemic, and made worse by the war in Ukraine are […]
The Covid-19 pandemic appears to be mostly behind us, but caterers now find themselves with staffing and supply chain issues as front-line obstacles. Here's what some Valley caterers have to say about the challenges that lay ahead in 2022.
One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.
Due to pandemic-related supply issues and a shortage of semiconductors, the average new car price is at an all-time high. To prevent dealers from charging desperate buyers significantly more than sticker price, GM and Ford have sent letters to dealers telling them to stop the practice. With Tesla’s direct sales...
Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
Rivian chose to outsource the electric motors to speed up the launch of its R1T. The EV startup was able to get the electric pickup truck to market sooner since it didn't have to deal with the design, testing, and implementation of in-house motors. However, it seems the company is having second thoughts, or perhaps just ready to move forward down a new path.
Ask any contractor in the Valley and they will tell you finding good workers and finding the right supplies continues to be a challenge. Every contractor in Mesa is dealing with this issue and it is ...
(TNS) — Electric vehicles are looking better and better to motorists disgusted by paying more than $4 a gallon for gas. Assuming all other costs are equal, it’s simply cheaper to run electric and hybrid vehicles compared to their gas-only counterparts. But all other costs aren’t equal, of course. Automotive analysts say you should expect to wait years before your accrued fuel cost savings exceed the additional money you spent on the vehicle.
A global supply-chain has given the Greenfield Department of Public Works a new mandatory requirement of temporarily changing the color collection stickers for large trash bags in its pay-as-throw trash collection program.
If you don't have a good battery pack, your EV is pretty much dead in the water. Range anxiety is known to be one of the biggest deterrents for consumers who are still reluctant to make the switch from internal combustion engines. Despite this, manufacturers such as BMW don't think that a massive range figure is all too important when it comes to daily driving an electric car.
March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. U.S. car and light truck...
