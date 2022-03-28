3 men urinating on sidewalk

HOLLAND, MI -- A pedestrian walking on a Holland area sidewalk was struck and killed by a pickup truck that left a roadway, police said. The 58-year-old Holland Township man was walking on a sidewalk in the area of Butternut Drive and Rose Park Drive about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A driver allegedly stashed nearly $1 million worth of cocaine and meth in a commercial passenger bus and attempted to cross it into Texas from Mexico. According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred the 1996 MCI commercial bus to a secondary inspection on Sunday […]
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a large amount of money and drugs were seized from a home Thursday. Officials say a search warrant was executed at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 17, resulting in the notable seizure. More than two pounds of methamphetamines,...
COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
UPDATE: Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer have been found. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two missing 11 year old girls. According to police, Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer both left their homes near Astrozen Boulevard and Chelton Road on Tuesday, March 1. They have not been seen […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jared Martinez Martinez, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery, Flight to Avoid, Fraud and […]
A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8.
A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true.
USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality.
Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The man police believe burglarized at least 20 office buildings and was involved in five motor vehicle thefts has been taken into custody. On March 10, Falcon Detectives began investigating a pattern of office building burglaries involving Robert Owens, 25. One week later, Falcon Detectives worked with MVT Detectives, patrol officers and […]
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
