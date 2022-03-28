Warner Robins hit-and-run results in death of Centerville man
By Haley Janes
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 53-year-old Centerville man is dead after a hit-and-run Sunday night. Warner Robins Police say it happened around 8:35. Emergency services were sent to the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Houston...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The hunt is on Monday night for whoever shot and killed an 8-year-old Warner Robins in a drive-by shooting. Broken glass, bullet holes, and a blue shoe remain as reminders of Friday night's tragedy. "When I was sitting there watching the TV, I heard some...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins Friday night. According to Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, around 9:15 p.m., they got a call for shots fired in the 200-block of Virginia Dare Drive.
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — A Centerville man died after being struck by a train in Wayne County on Monday morning, authorities said. Daryl King, 61, was filling a tractor-trailer with grain in the 4300 block of North Jacksonburg Road in Hagerstown when he was struck by a train that was traveling east.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire in Warner Robins destroyed a trailer and spread to vehicles and sheds on a property Monday morning. According to Fire Chief Chris Stoner, it happened next door to 801 Wellborn Road, at an unknown address. It backs up to 108 Virginia Dare Drive.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins teen is charged after shooting his 13-year-old brother in the stomach Sunday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 11 a.m. It says officers were sent to the Lake Vista Apartments for a person shot and when they got to...
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door. Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as […]
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody after an argument led to a shooting on Interstate 85 in Jackson County early Monday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said their deputies responded to a call on the interstate around 3 a.m. Deputies said...
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - John Colby Waldon’s wife said her husband was such a selfless man. She is still in shock over his death, but not because he died helping a driver who crashed. “I don’t think it was ever a thought of his do I have time...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The human remains at the heart of a missing child turned homicide case have been identified. Those remains have been identified as 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In January, Mathis was reported missing out of Vienna by his family. They told...
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
MACON, Ga. — People at Miga Villa Apartments on Bloomfield Drive are wondering whether they'll still have a roof over their heads. They say they're hearing that the buildings are being condemned. We went out there to talk to people about their worries and to see if what they're...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Bobby Mosley has been found safe. Richmond County Deputies are searching for missing 11-year-old Bobby Mosley. Mosley was last seen March 18th at 5:00 pm on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street. Bobby was wearing a gray Levi’s shirt, gray shorts and black slides. If you have any information, please […]
SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
An 8-year-old who was shot during a drive-by shooting near Macon has died at an Atlanta hospital, according to the Macon Telegraph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The Houston County Sheriff’s...
SUNBURY, Northumberland County (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County. According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene Music Jackman, whose last registered address was in Orange Park, Florida, was found in Sunbury with an unnamed 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Georgia. Police […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta police has released video of a pursuit in which they helped Georgia State Patrol arrest a street racer -- and proved that racers are no match for the professionals. The video, shot from an APD chopper, shows a white Ford Mustang speed away from the scene...
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.
