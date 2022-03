HUNTINGTON — One of the country’s oldest whitewater canoe races, down the Westfield River at the height of its flow, will return for its 67th run on Sunday, April 24. More than 350 expert and novice paddlers in both kayaks and canoes will brave class 3 rapids on the Westfield River. The Westfield River Watershed Association is the presenting sponsor of the race, including a series of race clinics to help those new to the sport perfect their boulder-deflecting techniques.

2 DAYS AGO