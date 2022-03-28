Shoulder Closure Notice: On Emerson Dr near Nesbitt St in NE Palm Bay

For the Pineapple Cove Academy construction improvements, the Contractor Don Luchetti Construction, Inc will be performing stormwater structures installation along the west side of the Emerson Drive right-of-way along the southbound at the following location:

-On the northside and south of the Nesbitt- Emerson intersection along the westside of the Emerson Drive. From 3/28/22 to 4/21/22 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday thru Friday.

The work will require temporary road shoulder closure. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly. Should you have any questions regarding these road shoulder closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438