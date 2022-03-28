ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Shoulder Closure Notice: On Emerson Dr near Nesbitt St in NE Palm Bay

Palm Bay, Florida
Palm Bay, Florida
 2 days ago

For the Pineapple Cove Academy construction improvements, the Contractor Don Luchetti Construction, Inc will be performing stormwater structures installation along the west side of the Emerson Drive right-of-way along the southbound at the following location:

-On the northside and south of the Nesbitt- Emerson intersection along the westside of the Emerson Drive. From 3/28/22 to 4/21/22 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday thru Friday.

The work will require temporary road shoulder closure. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly. Should you have any questions regarding these road shoulder closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438

10NEWS

Dog stuck in pile of mud saved by officer in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Officers from the Palm Bay Police Department rescued a dog that was stuck in a puddle of mud Wednesday. Police say they received a call about a dog appearing to be stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road, according to the department's Facebook post.
PALM BAY, FL
Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

