ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Coffee County tennis sweeps Franklin County

thunder1320.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Brown wins 8-0 Nolan Sussen wins...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Franklin County draws different Spring Break crowd

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When most people think of spring break, they think of drunk young people looking for trouble. But you won’t find that in Franklin County. “Number one is our beautiful beaches in Carrabelle and St. George Island, they are gorgeous beaches and natural sand beaches which is wonderful, but we also […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County investing $23 million in childcare initiative

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County is investing nearly $23 million in an initiative that will help families struggling to pay for childcare.   The Franklin County commissioners announced the new RISE initiative, Thursday, in partnership with Action For Children.   The investment won’t only help families pay for childcare, but also childcare providers […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
KFVS12

Finishing touches put on the Franklin County Courthouse

BENTON, IL. (KFVS) - It’s a multi-million-dollar project that is set to open ahead of schedule. One southern Illinois county is working to put the finishing touches on their new courthouse. The Franklin County Courthouse is set to be dedicated in April after starting construction in August of 2020.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Savannah, TN
Coffee County, TN
Government
County
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Franklin County, TN
Sports
County
Franklin County, TN
WSLS

Tornado warning canceled for Bedford and Franklin counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwest Bedford County and northeastern Franklin County expired. The warning expired early just before 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday. As a reminder, here’s the difference between a tornado watch, a tornado warning and a tornado emergency:
BEDFORD, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County native named RAMS Teacher of the Year

Keturah C. Marsh, a resident of Martinsville and Franklin County native, was recently named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Roanoke Academy for Math and Science in Roanoke. According to Ann Kreft, director of preschool programs for Roanoke City Public Schools, “Mrs. Marsh is an exceptional educator who gives...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County: Recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The Franklin County Commissioners have proclaimed March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Franklin County and are drawing attention to the unlimited potential possessed by all residents, including individuals with developmental disabilities, to live, work and thrive in Franklin County. Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month highlights the importance of inclusion...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Brown
Person
Lauren Perry

Comments / 0

Community Policy