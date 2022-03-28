ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Raider soccer goes 1-2 over weekend

thunder1320.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee County Central’s boys soccer team went 1-2 over the weekend in a Chattanooga...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Central girls soccer putting it all together

Golden Eagle Kimberly Gomez (24) battles against a North Wilkes midfielder for possession. Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) lines up a shot inside North Wilkes’ 18-yard box. Cory Smith | The News. Yuri Ramirez takes the first of back-to-back corner kicks for Surry Central. Cory Smith | The...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Signal Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
County
Coffee County, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Coffee County, TN
Sports
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek softball team, after playing three weeks on the road, finally got to play some home games — winning each in the process. On Saturday, the Lady Spartans improved to 7-1 in the season with a 7-1 victory over Sparks — opening home action on Friday with a 14-3 drubbing of Wooster.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Clutch Performance: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders earn regionals in playoff

There were tears of joy after the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders came through in the clutch in the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament. The Lady Raiders are headed to regionals after winning a one-hole playoff to capture second place in the district tournament that was held at Cedar Creek Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Goes 1#Coffee County Central#Chs
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights get big soccer, softball wins in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS – The visiting Lady Knights got a pair of goals from Hannah Hester and held off Red Springs for a 4-2 conference win on Tuesday. Jazmy Funez ripped home another goal for West Bladen and Kaden Thurman also scored for the Lady Knights in the victory. Thurman, Sarah Dillard and Makayla Wrights each tallied assists in the match.
RED SPRINGS, NC
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy