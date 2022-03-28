ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

US investigating autonomous vehicle company's crash report

theheraldreview.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — A small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how much time elapsed before it reported the crash of one of its test vehicles last fall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released...

www.theheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
Benzinga

Here's Why Tesla Recalled 947 Vehicles in US: Reuters

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recalled 947 vehicles in the U.S., Reuters reports citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On December 19, Tesla deployed firmware to a limited number of vehicles. However, its fleet monitoring tool soon "identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles" with that update as per the recall notice dated March 18.
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

Coroner ID's Victims Of Deadly US 22 Crash: Report

Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
torquenews.com

New Details In The Subaru Forester, Outback Sudden Acceleration Lawsuit

There are new details in the Subaru lawsuit claiming some Forester and Outback models accelerate without warning. Check out the update and see if your vehicle is on the list. There is an update in the lawsuit that claims 2012-2018 Subaru Forester, 2015-2019 Subaru Outback, and 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy model year vehicles can suddenly accelerate without warning. A new report from Bloomberg Law (by subscription) says the vehicle's fuel pump causes the Subaru models to accelerate without the driver touching the gas pedal.
CARS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Releases Tishomingo Crash Investigation Report

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about a crash that killed six teenagers in Tishomingo on Tuesday. You can read the full transcript below. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor in combination with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel was traveling southbound on United States Highway 377 (US-377) approaching the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 22 (SH-22). At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle, occupied by a teenage driver and five teenage passengers, was traveling eastbound on SH-22 approaching US-377. At this location, the intersection is controlled by a stop sign regulating traffic on SH-22. The posted speed limit for US-377 is 50 mph.
TISHOMINGO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Pony Ai#Nhtsa
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP investigating fatal crash on US-97 near Beebe Bridge

ORONDO, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating what led up to a fatal accident on US-97 south of the Beebe Bridge in Douglas County Thursday morning. Fire crews from Orondo responded to the crash and found a that a car had smashed into a boulder at a high speed. They used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver from their badly damaged vehicle and administered emergency medical treatment.
ORONDO, WA
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Recall on Ford F-150 pickups for faulty wipers

WASHINGTON (WV News) — This week, Yahoo News posted the most recent recall for Ford on their 2021 F-150 pickup trucks for faulty wipers. Over 150,000 trucks are being recalled because the wipers may stop working, possibly distracting drivers during rain and snow. According to National Highway Traffic Safety...
CARS
WRAL

Want to Buy an Electric Car? Read This First

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

NHTSA Ditches Requirement For Manual Controls In Autonomous Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has removed the requirement for manual controls in fully autonomous vehicles to meet crash standards, according to a report by Automotive News. In February, General Motors and its Cruise autonomous driving unit have asked to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without steering...
CARS
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Electric Truck Autonomous Highway Driving

We've heard plenty of talk from Rivian about its goals for autonomous driving technology. However, this is one of the first videos we've seen that shows off the Rivian R1T's ability to "drive itself" on the highway. The video comes from engineer, computer programmer, and entrepreneur Amin Hajihosseinlu, who has...
SAN JOSE, CA
8 News Now

Henderson police investigate crash between vehicle, bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in the area of North Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road. The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. Northbound Boulder Highway from East Merlayne Drive to East Sunset Road is closed, and drivers are […]
HENDERSON, NV
Reuters

Factbox: Swapping electric car batteries since the Gilded Age

March 25 (Reuters) - Battery swapping - replacing a depleted battery with a freshly charged one - is not new: The first experiments with exchanging batteries in electric cars date to America's Gilded Age in the late 1890s, according to industrial historian David A. Kirsch. Here is a timeline of...
CARS
WANE 15

The best gas mileage trucks

Fuel economy ratings for pickup trucks have risen over the years, so you can find fuel-efficient pickup trucks with rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive for off-road enthusiasts.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy