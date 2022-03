Over the weekend, the West Virginia track and field team took part in the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. from March 24-26. On Thursday, the first day of the relays, sophomore Sarah Stair led the way for a long list of Mountaineers competing in the pole vaulting event. Stair ended up tied for fifth place with a distance of 3.60 meters. In the same event, sophomore Lynsie Curtis and senior Ellie Gardner finished in 16th and 17th place, while junior Katelyn Caccamo ended up 20th.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO