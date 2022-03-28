ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

6 Ways to Get Out of Jury Duty in New York State

By Ed Nice
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in my life, I got my first ever notice to serve on a jury here in New York State. I don't know about you, but I am happy about it. I never understood why people get so upset or bent out of shape when they get called...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
96.1 The Breeze

You May Need This Soon To Buy A Shotgun In New York

There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

How Is This New York States Most Popular Soda?

We aren't here debating pop vs soda. Have you seen what was crowned as "New York States Most Popular Soda?" Eat This, Not That used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state across America. They used the topic "Soft Drinks" in each state through Google Trends, that's how they were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Get Out#Civic Duty
96.1 The Breeze

FBI Raids Home Of Buffalo Judge Who Stepped In Front Of Train

The Buffalo judge who stepped in front of a train is now under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies. The home he shares with his wife was raided on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Along with the FBI, Amherst Police, and officials with the New York Attorney General's Office were seizing items from the home of acting Supreme Court Justice John Michalski. His attorney, Terry Connors, confirmed that authorities were executing a search warrant, telling WIVB,
BUFFALO, NY
NY1

How state lawmakers want to make it cheaper to live in New York

Inflation has led to sharp increases in everyday goods — groceries and gas now cost a lot more. In New York, a high-cost state to begin with, pain from inflation and high gas prices can be felt even more. But as state lawmakers negotiate a state budget due at...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
96.9 WOUR

Is New York The Best State for Women to Live In?

We all have our own reasons for choosing to live in the great (or not so great, in your opinion,) state of New York. Maybe it's our family, maybe it's the education. As a woman, are you in the best state of the United States you could be?. WalletHub recently...
UTICA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Minor Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey says a small tremor shook parts of the state late Tuesday morning. No damage was reported, though a number of residents said they felt the shaking. While not too overly common, earthquakes have been known to occasionally occur in the New York state. Some geologists even feel that the state is overdue for a much bigger event, that would cause millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure not equipped for earthquakes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two weeks to get New York budget finalized

(The Center Square) – With two weeks left until the end of the fiscal year, New York lawmakers are now negotiating the budget for the new fiscal year. The Assembly’s one-house budget proposal calls for spending $226.37 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts April 1. That is nearly $8 billion more than Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposed.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy