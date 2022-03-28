ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Employment Opportunities!

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

5 Free Career Aptitude Tests Available Online

Aptitude Tests are good indicators of your skillset. They use a scientific approach to assess an individual's talents, strengths, and weaknesses. A Career Aptitude Test is a standardized test that helps you and your career guidance counselors evaluate which professions would be best suited to your abilities. Most high school...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employment#Fish And Wildlife Service#Fws Vacancy Announcements#U S Department#The Federal Government#Mid Atlantic Region1#Opportunity Specialist#Ictap#Rpl#Land Base Management
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Who knew Remote Working would lead to High-Tech Moonlighting!

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 21 Online

Essentia Health Creates “Education-To-Employment” Scholarships And Opportunities For Rock Ridge Students

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Essentia Health is teaming up with Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia to create what they call “education-to-employment student scholarships.”. Essentia is setting aside $300,000 for scholarships for students who pursue education after high school for certain career opportunities in healthcare. Those jobs range from...
VIRGINIA, MN
Law.com

Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion, Law Firm: Norton Rose Fulbright

The 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees this year for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

What Is The Best Hiring Platform? 2022 Update

Are you in need of quality employees? If posting jobs on your company website alone isn’t bringing you the high caliber candidates you’re looking for, it’s time to start utilizing an outside hiring platform. But figuring out which one of these job sites to go with can...
JOBS
morningbrew.com

HR Transform 2022 focused on flexibility, data, and empathetic leadership

Wait, what year is this? With Omicron finally on the wane in the US, I flew to Las Vegas in mid-March for an epic bender HR Transform 2022, a three-day conference for HR leaders and entrepreneurs with a focus on the modern workplace. Aside from requiring proof of vaccination, the conference (almost) felt like 2019, with a majority of maskless faces, no social distancing, and attendees chatting over drinks—indoors!
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
Nature.com

Remove barriers to technology adoption for people in poverty

Financial, informational and other constraints lower the adoption of welfare-improving technologies amongst people living in poverty. Field trials have identified effective strategies to facilitate behaviour change. Researchers and policymakers need to apply this knowledge, and form institutional partnerships to implement solutions at scale. The ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Nano-enabled pesticides for sustainable agriculture and global food security

Achieving sustainable agricultural productivity and global food security are two of the biggest challenges of the new millennium. Addressing these challenges requires innovative technologies that can uplift global food production, while minimizing collateral environmental damage and preserving the resilience of agroecosystems against a rapidly changing climate. Nanomaterials with the ability to encapsulate and deliver pesticidal active ingredients (AIs) in a responsive (for example, controlled, targeted and synchronized) manner offer new opportunities to increase pesticidal efficacy and efficiency when compared with conventional pesticides. Here, we provide a comprehensive analysis of the key properties of nanopesticides in controlling agricultural pests for crop enhancement compared with their non-nanoscale analogues. Our analysis shows that when compared with non-nanoscale pesticides, the overall efficacy of nanopesticides against target organisms is 31.5% higher, including an 18.9% increased efficacy in field trials. Notably, the toxicity of nanopesticides toward non-target organisms is 43.1% lower, highlighting a decrease in collateral damage to the environment. The premature loss of AIs prior to reaching target organisms is reduced by 41.4%, paired with a 22.1% lower leaching potential of AIs in soils. Nanopesticides also render other benefits, including enhanced foliar adhesion, improved crop yield and quality, and a responsive nanoscale delivery platform of AIs to mitigate various pressing biotic and abiotic stresses (for example, heat, drought and salinity). Nonetheless, the uncertainties associated with the adverse effects of some nanopesticides are not well-understood, requiring further investigations. Overall, our findings show that nanopesticides are potentially more efficient, sustainable and resilient with lower adverse environmental impacts than their conventional analogues. These benefits, if harnessed appropriately, can promote higher crop yields and thus contribute towards sustainable agriculture and global food security.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Review finds gaps in research on circular economy health risks

There is a lack of research on the emerging risks for animal, human and plant health when following a circular economy approach, according to an analysis. An external scientific report, published by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), found evidence gaps exist in relation to the risks to plant, human and animal health and the environment from novel food and feeds within the circular economy model.
INDUSTRY
Hr Morning

Increasing Engagement and Retention Through Scheduling

Top HR departments have found a way to end the turnover and start building a long-term workforce. It didn’t happen overnight, but once they figured it out, it changed the way they operated forever. It ended the revolving door of employees. It helped experienced employees focus on their job...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy