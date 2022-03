A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO