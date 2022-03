The Buffalo Sabres' past five games had gone into overtime. They didn't need the extra time on Monday, however, to beat the Chicago Blackhawks in dramatic fashion. Down 4-0 early in the second period, Buffalo rallied back to tie the game in the third period, only to see the game slip away again. However, Alex Tuch scored to tie things up with 2:14 remaining in regulation and Tage Thompson was credited with the winner with only 10.6 seconds to play in Buffalo's 6-5 victory at United Center.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO