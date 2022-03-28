ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biologics Market Report 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2027

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group latest report titled "Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global biologics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global biologics...

www.atlantanews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market - 38% of Growth To Originate From North America | Increasing Demand For ANA Tests To Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by End-user (Hospitals and Clinical diagnostic laboratories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for antinuclear antibody tests in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the R and D investment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology amid the COVID-19 pandemic in countries such as the US will facilitate the antinuclear antibody test market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mobile Apps Market Size To Grow By USD 653.91 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.45% in 2021 and a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by platform (android, iOS, and others), market landscape (advertisement, in-app purchase, subscription, and pay per download), application (games, social networking, music, video, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
CELL PHONES
Robert Smith

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2022-27 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market reached a value of US$ 112.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 525.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during 2022-2027.
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

Shineco Plans Private Equity Fund In Partnership With JTYF

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has signed a fund establishment cooperation agreement with Beijing Jin Tai Yuan Feng Investment Management Co Ltd (JTYF). Under the agreement, the parties plan to introduce a life science-focused limited partnership fund in Shandong Province, China. JTYF currently plans to raise RMB200 million for the fund.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Oxyzo Financial Services Raises $200 Million, Turns Unicorn

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Oxyzo Financial Services, a tech-enabled smart financing solution provider, announced its $200 million Series A raise led by Alpha Wave and co-led by Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Creation Investments. The round values the company at $1...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

How India’s MyGlamm found DTC success

MyGlamm’s experiential beauty flagship sits in Mumbai’s bustling Juhu neighborhood. Inside, a range of makeup and skin-care brands, including MyGlamm’s own products, lines up across large mirrors. There are dedicated “influencer” spaces designed to help create the perfect Instagrammable moment—plus “makeover” desks and a newly designed manicure station.
BUSINESS
American News

Alan Guebert: Big Food bad news for grocery shoppers and farmers, ranchers

If you think Big Ag has too few suppliers, too few buyers and too few farmers and ranchers, you need to meet Big Food. It is bigtime big. That straightforward question was tackled by academics, journalists and legal professionals in a daylong conference on March 12, titled “Reforming America’s Retail Food Markets,” at the Yale University Law School. The conference’s five panels examined everything from how food-selling firms share market information to antitrust enforcement to challenging today’s food giants with regional food hubs.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Unpacking consumer demand for high-priced, high-quality beef

ATHENS — Rising prices may induce consumer ire, but some meat-eaters are willing to fork over the cash for high-quality beef. As supply chain issues and inflation continue to affect food costs, consumer demand for top-quality beef is on pace with a greater supply of higher-quality meat being produced by the beef industry.
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

SOURCE Global Isn’t Publicly Traded, but Its Tech Will Be in High Demand

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is among the leading private investors in emerging industries, with companies that address climate change high on his list of priorities. Gates's investment in SOURCE Global has drawn investors' attention. Does SOURCE Global have stock, and is it publicly traded?. Article continues below advertisement. SOURCE Global...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

VTT Finland Selects Keysight Open Radio Architect Solution

Keysight Technologies announced that VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to build an open testing and integration facility in support of an open radio access network (RAN) ecosystem. An independent and impartial research center, VTT advances the utilization and commercialization of research...
ELECTRONICS

