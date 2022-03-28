Scholastic Roundup: He’s your March Madness bracket buster

This is a column by Athens native, Jessica Johnson, a lecturer at The Ohio State University's Lima campus. She is a regular contributor to the Athens Banner-Herald. The brackets of all die-hard college hoops fans were busted in the first round of March Madness when No. 15 seed St. Peter's pulled a thrilling upset over basketball blueblood Kentucky, the No. 2 seed, in the East Region. The Peacocks instantly became the Cinderella darlings of the tournament as they pranced their way into the Sweet 16. While Kentucky fans were disappointed and extremely embarrassed by their early exit, the Wildcats did have one of the most inspirational stories of the tournament this year in their power forward, Oscar Tshiebwe.

