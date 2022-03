Click here to read the full article. Steve Raizes has been named executive vice president of podcasting and audio at Paramount, an expanded role in which he will lead audio initiatives at CBS News in addition to Paramount’s podcasting unit. Raizes will report to Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming, and Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. In a statement, Khemlani said, “Steve brings the experience and relationships with streaming platforms to take our podcasting strategy to the next level. Engaging journalism and storytelling are core to CBS News’ mission and translate exceptionally...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO