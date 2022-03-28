Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over slapping incident at Oscars

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO