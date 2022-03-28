ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over slapping incident at Oscars

By Sandra Gonzalez
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Smith has issued an apology for striking presenter Chris Rock at Sunday's Academy...

Ariespat Thompson
21h ago

Why did you laugh 😂 if it was so offensive and hurtful ??then when you realized you got the eyes 👀 you reacted only then, please Will go hide in the bushes

