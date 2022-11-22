ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 committee recommends Navarro, Scavino be held in contempt of Congress

By Katherine Faulders, Benjamin Siegel
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdPYY_0esWUaDR00

As it enters what lawmakers called a "critical phase" of its inquiry, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack recommended on Monday that the full chamber hold senior Trump White House officials in contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas for records and testimony related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Ahead of the unanimous committee vote, the panel released a 34-page report on Sunday laying out congressional investigators' interest in Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, and how both Trump loyalists rebuffed requests for their cooperation, ahead of Monday night's vote on whether to refer the matter to the House.

Both men "stonewalled" the committee, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Monday.

"They're not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that's a crime," he said.

A successful House vote would send the referrals to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to pursue criminal charges. Each contempt charge could carry up to a $100,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

"The Select Committee’s witch hunt is predicated on the ridiculous legal premise that Joe Biden can waive Donald Trump’s Executive Privilege," Navarro said as part of a statement released after the vote. "The Supreme Court will say otherwise when the time comes -- as it surely must -- and the DOJ knows such nonsense would gut Executive Privilege and the critical role it plays in effective presidential decision making."

"The 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump just as surely as JFK stole it from Nixon in 1960," Navarro said. "If that is true -- which I have found it to be -- the entire premise of the contempt charges filed against me fall[s] to pieces."

MORE: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

The Justice Department has indicted Trump ally Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena. The trial for Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty, could begin this summer.

The DOJ has not taken action on a referral from the House over former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' refusal to fully cooperate with the committee's subpoena -- something several committee members alluded to on Monday and appeared to criticize.

"The Department of Justice has a duty to act on this referral and others that we have sent," Rep. Adam Schiff said Monday. "Without enforcement of Congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight, and without oversight, no accountability -- for the former President, or any other president, past, present, or future."

Navarro, who officially served as a trade adviser to then-President Donald Trump in the White House's West Wing, produced a report alleging that the presidential election was stolen from Trump -- which he said Trump distributed to all Republican members of Congress prior to Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoHrY_0esWUaDR00
Alex Brandon/AP, FILE - PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro holds his notes after a television interview at the White House, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.

The committee wrote in its report that Navarro also worked closely with Trump ally Steve Bannon to delay Congress' certification of the election and to overturn the results, a plan Navarro dubbed the "Green Bay Sweep" in his book, "In Trump Time."

According to the committee, Navarro spoke to Bannon on Jan. 6, encouraged Trump associates to contact Trump ally Roger Stone to discuss Jan. 6 plans, and encouraged hundreds of state legislators to "take action" ahead of the certification of the election results.

Navarro has repeatedly rebuffed the committee and has refused to comply with its subpoena, arguing that Trump invoked executive privilege over their communications, even though he detailed parts of his work in his book -- and even though President Joe Biden, as the current commander-in-chief, declined to invoke privilege over his testimony.

"My position remains this is not my Executive Privilege to waive and the Committee should negotiate this matter with President Trump." Navarro said in a statement Sunday, in response to the committee's report. "If he waives the privilege, I will be happy to comply; but I see no effort by the Committee to clarify this matter with President Trump, which is bad faith and bad law."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Monday called Navarro a "key witness" who had "written a book boasting about his role in planning and coordinating the activity of Jan. 6, and yet he does not have the courage to testify here."

The Supreme Court previously rejected Trump's claims of privilege and refused to block the committee from some Trump White House records. The panel has also argued that Navarro's election-related work was not done in his capacity as a government official and would not be covered by executive privilege.

MORE: Justice Department charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress

"We want to talk to Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro about their roles in an attempt to overturn an election. The American people didn't pay their salaries to do that," Thompson said, dismissing their claims of privilege.

The committee wrote in its report that Scavino, a deputy chief of staff and longtime Trump aide, was "uniquely positioned to illuminate" Trump's knowledge and actions leading up to Jan. 6.

Scavino also played a central part in amplifying Trump's unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in his role managing the then-president's Twitter and other social media accounts.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., suggested Scavino "could tell us" what Trump was thinking on Jan. 6.

"We need to hear from him," he said on Monday.

According to the committee's report, the panel has obtained evidence that Scavino spoke to Trump "several times" on Jan. 6 and was with him at the White House as he faced public and private calls to help stop the violence at the Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG84v_0esWUaDR00
Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE - PHOTO: White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019.

Pointing to his online presence and links to Trump's following on social media, the committee said it had "reason to believe" that Scavino "may have had advance warning of the possibility of violence on Jan. 6," given online activity on pro-Trump forums that suggested potential violence in Washington.

"Whether and when the President and other senior officials knew of impending violence is highly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation and consideration of legislative recommendations," the committee wrote.

The panel issued three subpoenas to Scavino -- including one delivered by U.S. Marshals to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida -- and agreed to delay his deposition and document production deadline half a dozen times last year. Yet the committee said in its report that Scavino had "not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony."

Scavino also sued Verizon in January to stop the carrier from turning over his cell phone records to the committee.

An attorney representing Scavino did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

Comments / 97

William Block
2d ago

Republican sheep won't see rump get imprisoned for trying to illegally overturn the election in ga and causing the insurrection when he tried destroying democracy

Reply(4)
28
the reporter
2d ago

come January justice will not be carried out the Republicans will put an end to the investigation they can't except that the Jan 6 riot was caused by the leader Trump also there's Republicans that were behind it also that remain in office it's a cover up of the Republicans and what they did nut in reality we the sane people know what and who is behind this terrible try of over throwing our government and to us all this is justice and it will not go any further because of the Republicans and there unless behavior that's the story simple and sweet

Reply(11)
22
Dave Bosworth
2d ago

LOCK THEM UP! IF ANYONE ELSE IGNORED A Subpoena WE WOULD BE ARRESTED. THEY SHOULD BE TREATED THE SAME.

Reply(1)
19
Related
MSNBC

Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time before the former president lashed out against the news and the new special counsel. As NBC News reported, we didn’t have to wait long. In remarks...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT

Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy