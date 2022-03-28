Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics currently No.1 team in Eastern Conference

After a rough beginning to the season, many judged the Boston Celtics as an underachieving team. Now they’re finally back on track as one of the hottest teams in basketball. In his first season with the Celtics, Ime Udoka deserves a lot of credit for the team’s turnaround. After being ranked as the ninth seed in the eastern conference at the end of December, he has led Boston to an amazing turnaround, now sitting up near the top of the east. The team is now first in defensive rating (105.8), opponents points against per game (103.8), opponents field goal percentage (43%) and opponent’s three-point percentage (33.8%). With the Celtics record of 23-4 in their last 27 games, Udoka has become the front-runner for coach of the year.

