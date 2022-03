DETROIT (AP) — Ruby Whitehorn headlines The Associated Press all-state team as the Division 2 player of the year in voting by a panel of sportswriters throughout the state. The 6-foot senior handles the ball like a point guard, drives to the basket like a small forward, knocks down the 3 like a shooting guard and also scores in the post, reasons she earned the title of Miss Basketball in Michigan as well.

