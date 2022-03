The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the public more time to comment on its proposal to include oral fluid in its drug testing programs. After receiving feedback from stakeholders suggesting that March 30 wasn’t enough time to prepare comments, the U.S. DOT elected to extend the deadline until April 29. The notice for the extension of the comment period is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, March 22.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO