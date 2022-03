Billy Jo “Happy” Harris, 54 of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Bill was born on December 24, 1967 in Beverly, Ohio. He is the son of the late John Edward Harris and Pearl Farnsworth. Bill was a stay at home dad who loved raising his three children and traveling with them. Bill enjoyed playing Rummy with his wife Ronda, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and he was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan; but most especially he enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family.

CUMBERLAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO