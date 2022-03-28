ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech vs. UT baseball highlights

University Daily
 1 day ago

Texas Tech beats the University of Texas 2-1 in their three game series at Dan...

The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
WTRF

WVU falls to Texas Tech, concludes road swing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded its first Big 12 road swing in Texas on Sunday, March 27, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 34 Texas Tech, at the McLeod Tennis Center, in Lubbock. “Credit to Texas Tech today,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said....
The Spun

Another Letter Sent About Lia Thomas: NCAA World Reacts

Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
Daily Athenaeum

WVU tennis falls to Texas Tech for fourth straight defeat, 4-0

The West Virginia tennis team ended their initial Big 12 road stand with a loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 4-0, in Lubbock, Texas. The Mountaineers finish up a rough road stand, losing both of their matches against their fellow Big 12 opponents. West Virginia has been struggling as...
News On 6

Sooners Take Game 2 Over Baylor Bears 9-5

NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Sooners Baseball team also squared off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday and just like the softball team, they came away with the victory. OU took game 2 over the Bears 9-5, thanks to two grand slams in the 8th and 9th inning after falling behind 5-1.
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Angelo State Head Basketball Coach Resigns

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone. Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone...
KBTX.com

Aggies Top Baylor, 3-1

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued to post impressive results in their spring slate, topping the Baylor Bears, 3-1, in exhibition action at Betty Lou Mays Field. This spring, the Aggies are outscoring opponents to the tune of 16-1 in their 300 minutes of action. Laney Carroll,...
KBTX.com

Texas A&M to meet No. 8 Texas on the diamond Tuesday in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies renew their most-played rivalry Tuesday as they head to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face the No. 8 Texas Longhorns at 6:32pm. The Aggies have heated up offensively the past seven games, batting .314 with 11 home runs, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage. This has been a solid turnaround from the first 16 games this season, where the Maroon & White batted .261 with nine home runs, a .377 slugging percentage and a .379 on-base percentage.
