Texas Tech vs. UT baseball highlights

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies renew their most-played rivalry Tuesday as they head to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face the No. 8 Texas Longhorns at 6:32pm. The Aggies have heated up offensively the past seven games, batting .314 with 11 home runs, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage. This has been a solid turnaround from the first 16 games this season, where the Maroon & White batted .261 with nine home runs, a .377 slugging percentage and a .379 on-base percentage.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO