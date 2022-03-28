Texas Tech vs. UT baseball highlights

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded its first Big 12 road swing in Texas on Sunday, March 27, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 34 Texas Tech, at the McLeod Tennis Center, in Lubbock. “Credit to Texas Tech today,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said....
The Red Raiders entered the weekend ranked 16th in the country according to D1baseball.com and were matched up in their Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns who started the weekend ranked 2nd in the Nation. The Red Raiders beat the Longhorns in extra innings on Friday night using a...
Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
The West Virginia tennis team ended their initial Big 12 road stand with a loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, 4-0, in Lubbock, Texas. The Mountaineers finish up a rough road stand, losing both of their matches against their fellow Big 12 opponents. West Virginia has been struggling as...
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Sooners Baseball team also squared off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday and just like the softball team, they came away with the victory. OU took game 2 over the Bears 9-5, thanks to two grand slams in the 8th and 9th inning after falling behind 5-1.
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University Athletic department is announcing the resignation of Head Men's Basketball Coach Cinco Boone. Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution. Coach Boone...
WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued to post impressive results in their spring slate, topping the Baylor Bears, 3-1, in exhibition action at Betty Lou Mays Field. This spring, the Aggies are outscoring opponents to the tune of 16-1 in their 300 minutes of action. Laney Carroll,...
Because of strong winds in the forecast, high school baseball and softball games scheduled Tuesday in Lubbock were postponed to Wednesday. That includes District 4-5A and Estacado. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Lubbock County until 9 p.m. Tuesday, forecasting 30- to 40-mph winds with gusts...
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies renew their most-played rivalry Tuesday as they head to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face the No. 8 Texas Longhorns at 6:32pm. The Aggies have heated up offensively the past seven games, batting .314 with 11 home runs, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage. This has been a solid turnaround from the first 16 games this season, where the Maroon & White batted .261 with nine home runs, a .377 slugging percentage and a .379 on-base percentage.
