If you are looking for a job or interested in upgrading your current job, save the date for the upcoming community job fair hosted by the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP. According to the press release from the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP the job fair will take place on “Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the McDonald Hughes Community Center, located at 3101 Martin Luther King Blvd, Tuscaloosa AL 35401, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event is open to the public, and there is no fee to attend.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO