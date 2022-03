PHILADELPHIA -- Shaheen Holloway likely coached his final game at Saint Peter’s on Sunday night, but he’s not expected to go very far for his next job. All signs point towards the head coach of the Peacocks, the architect of the greatest Cinderella story in NCAA Tournament history, being named to the same position at his alma mater Seton Hall in the coming days.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO