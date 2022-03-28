Five questions heading into College of Idaho spring practice

The College of Idaho football team returns to the field Tuesday as it begins spring practice.

The Yotes are expected to bring back an experienced team this fall with 16 starters returning from a team that went 7-3 last year and earned a share of the Frontier Conference title for the third season in a row.

But there are still some holes to fill for the Yotes this year and several questions that they hope to answer between now and the first game of the season. As spring ball is set to begin, we take a look at five things to look for from the College of Idaho.

1) Who is going to get a majority of the carries in the backfield?

The biggest hole the Yotes have to fill might just come at the running back position, where five-year starter Nick Calzaretta graduated a school-record 3,503 career rushing yards.

However, even with Calzaretta’s departure, the Yotes’ stable is far from empty and coach Mike Moroski will have several options to carry the ball this fall.

“Obviously losing a guy the caliber of Nick Calzaretta is very difficult,” said Moroski. “But that’s part of coaching and what good programs do, the change and modify things to extenuate player’s strengths. I think we have the talent level and the skill sets of the players returning are exciting to us. We’re excited to try some different things and move forward with those guys.”

Allamar Alexander, Hunter Gilbert and Caden Cobb all saw time at the running back position last year, with Alexander scoring a pair of overtime touchdowns in a win against Montana Western.

Ed Osterberger, who missed all of last season recovering from an injury he suffered in the first game of the COVID-19 delayed spring season, will also be back this fall, but Moroski said they plan to limit him this spring as a precaution.

Additionally, the Yotes will throw transfer Jackson Stampfli into the mix. Stampfli ran for 1,282 yards and averaged more than 10 yards per carry as a senior at Eagle High in 2020.

2) Who will be snapping the ball?

For the most part, the Yotes have their guards and tackles figured out as four who started at least eight games return to the offensive line.

Who will line up between the two guards is a bigger question. Braden Bale, who started all 10 games last season at center, as well as all four games during the spring season, graduated, leaving one spot for the Yotes to fill.

“We had some good young players who were backing up and redshirting,” said Moroski. “One key guy is Dawson Packwood. We need to find a center so Dawson will take a shot at it and then a couple other guys will as well.”

Packwood, who was a true freshman out of Clarkston, Washington in the fall, appeared in seven games for the Yotes last season. Moroski also mentioned Jack Maready, who redshirted last year, as another player who will get a shot.

3) What will the defensive backfield look like?

Since the program’s reinstatement in 2014, the College of Idaho has built a strong tradition in their defensive backfield. Last year was no different as safety Taeson Hardin was named to the Associated Press’s NAIA All-America first team.

But with Hardin and Isaiah Abdul — a four-year starter at cornerback — gone, the Yotes will have to find a couple of players to step in and continue to carry the flame.

Add in the fact that Bridger Marboe, who started the last four games of the fall at strong safety, will likely miss the spring, and Moroski said the competition this spring will be wide open, particularly at safety.

Jacob Batubenga and Dorian Hardin, who started all 10-games in the five-man backfield last season, are figured to be secure in their positions.

Hayden Dondero, who started all four games in the spring and three games in the fall, is a potential candidate to fill a safety spot, and Jack Molesworth and Grant Miller are players Moroski said can see an expanded role, too.

4) Will the transfer wide receivers step up?

Despite losing their second, third and fourth leading pass catchers last year — wide receivers Hunter Juarez and Bo Stevens and tight end Connor Gagain — the Yotes still return players who had 57 percent of their receptions last year.

But the Yotes also added to their depth at the wide receiver position, bringing in Jon Schofield and Conner McKenzie, both of whom will participate in spring practice. Schofield had 869 yards on 53 catches last year at Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) Community College last season, while McKenzie caught 34 passes for 438 yards at Butte (Calif.) College.

With Jake Nadley, last year’s leading receiver, and John Kreps both expected to miss time this spring, the transfers will have a chance to show what they can bring to the team.

“I think they’re good solid players,” Moroski said. “They’re great guys, they’re tough, they’re strong and they’re into it. But we don’t know them as players, yet. That’s what so great about spring football, they’ll have every opportunity to learn the system and at very least add depth at wide receiver.”

5) What direction will the Yotes go at backup quarterback?

This will likely be one that won’t be settled until fall, as current high school seniors Caden Young and Chase Vehmeyer, could both challenge to back up Ryan Hibbs under center, but won’t participate in the spring.

“We won’t know until the summer, when they get here, how the depth chart lines up,” Moroski said. “But obviously quarterbacks get hurt, too, so we need to find a backup and a second backup and all those things.”

But with Hibbs being limited while recovering from offseason surgery and last year’s backup Jack Rice moving to wide receiver, it could open the door for someone else to throw their name into the ring.

Outside of Hibbs, the Yotes will have three quarterbacks participating in practice this spring, Cooper Bailey, Ryan Blokker and transfer Gavin Diffey.