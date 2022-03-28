ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: 'Legacy Story' writing contest entries due Wednesday

 1 day ago

The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their stories of a recent experience, or one from childhood, that helped make them who they are today; or a pandemic-related story that has changed their lives or the life...

Gazette

Tri-Lakes area news in brief

The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures fundraiser accepting donations

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, charcuterie, a cash bar, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction, and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee. Tickets cost $100 per person.
WACO, TX
The Shawnee News-Star

News-Star/Patriot Auto Group car finalists: December Students of the Month

[EDITOR'S NOTE: As part of a series, two student honorees for each month of the school year are being named as nominees for the 2022 Best of Tri-County Area Preps Student of the Year award, which will be announced in June. These are the December honorees who are finalists for a chance to win a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.] Student of the Year finalists Delaney Haley and Mary Beth Frerichs have been named the Shawnee...
SHAWNEE, OK
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Centex Kennel Club dog obedience classes

The Centex Kennel Club will start a six-week dog obedience class Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 705 S. Robinson Drive. It will cover basic commands and manners. Cost is $90. Proof of vaccinations for rabies, distemper, parvo and hepatitis is required. For more information, call 406-439-7157. Free skin cancer...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Grocery giveaway set for Friday at Greater Zion

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks. For more info, call 254-722-7429. Baylor basketball banquet. Baylor Women’s Basketball...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Pignetti's permit; New Waco High; Waco Surf Mother's Day; Site Selection award

Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu. Owner Clinton Harwell said in September he would place a second Pignetti’s in the former Phoenix Ballroom building on South Third Street in Waco’s downtown. Now Harwell has a building permit backing his play, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office.
WacoTrib.com

Unexpected connections: Judge discovers house tied to relatives

It’s not strange for a man to find a house, but it’s quite a story for a house to find a man, as is the case for U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske. Manske sold his large home along the corridor of U.S. Highway 84 between Waco and McGregor in the spring of 2020, but he had not yet found the right house as a replacement. He rented a home in McGregor in the meantime while looking for what he wanted.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

300 turn out for opening of 25th Street fire station

An estimated crowed of at least 300 turned out for the city of Waco and Waco Fire Department’s official grand opening for the $5.2 million 25th Street Station on Wednesday evening. The station features a neon sign, marquee and front facade reminiscent of the historic 25th Street Theatre. It...
WACO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rumble Boxing to open studio in Flower Mound

Rumble Boxing will open a studio sometime this summer in Flower Mound. The studio will be located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. Rumble Boxing is a boxing studio that hosts group fitness for first-timers and veteran boxers. It will be open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. 855-786-2535. www.rumbleboxinggym.com/location/flower-mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

