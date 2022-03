Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is a beast when it comes to hits. They may not always be clean, but they are punishing. With just under 8 minutes to go in the second period of Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wilson caught Vincent Trocheck with a huge hit near centre ice. There was no call on the play and that was the right one to make in my opinion. It's a bone-jarring hit, but the point of contact looks to be the chest, with Trochek's head snapping forward and going right into Wilson's shoulder. What's your call?

